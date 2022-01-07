It was ironic that Kathleen Parker’s Jan. 2 op-ed, “Where I went wrong in a year of writing,” appeared in print just below Micaela Wells’s “My history textbook’s message: Women don’t matter.” Ms. Parker wrote about “wokeness” and criticized herself for failing to call it out for “the foolishness it has become — a bludgeon used to stifle dissent and stymie discourse.” But wokeness is simply “a state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality,” according to the Cambridge Dictionary. Clearly, what she should be calling out are those who misuse “wokeness” to stifle dissent and stymie discourse.