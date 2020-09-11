Flashbacks ran through my mind of my colleagues and me as we fought to get a handle on this, risking our lives in limited protective equipment. Guess who didn’t do everything to help us? President Trump. How dare he? He abandoned us. He knew this could be bad and did nothing but spew lies and mislead the American people, and now about 190,000 people have paid for his mistakes with their lives.

His lies are killing us, and the casualties go beyond the empty chairs at dinner tables across the country. There are businesses that won’t ever recover. Many have lost their jobs. Many will lose their homes. Children are missing out on their proper education.

Aubrey Ness, Chicago

Knowingly creating a situation that puts someone else at risk of injury or death is illegal. It is a crime called reckless endangerment, a felony. Now that we know from Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s book that the president, the vice president and others in the administration knew back in January of the extreme danger of the novel coronavirus and how it is spread, what aspect of repeatedly encouraging people to congregate in crowds is not reckless endangerment? What’s not criminal about specifically discouraging people from wearing masks while knowing that the virus is spread in the air? How is it not recklessly endangering children by threatening schools and saying they must open even if no plan exists to make children safe, knowing all along what the danger is?

How many leaders in Congress will continue to ignore this behavior that recklessly endangers the public health? How many more American deaths that should never have occurred will we tolerate before holding this criminal administration and its accomplices in Congress accountable?

Daniel R. Weinberger, Baltimore

It doesn’t surprise me that President Trump played down the novel coronavirus. That’s who he is, and that’s not going to change. But this is no longer about him.

I am deeply concerned about the people who support and condone his behavior. My heart breaks when I think of all those poor people who died alone in nursing homes. My 29-year-old son is disabled and lives in a group home. When the pandemic hit, the group home was completely blindsided. A lovely older staff member died, and my son became gravely ill. Thank God, he is okay today.

Have we become so selfish and unfeeling that we just don’t care anymore about the consequences of the president’s actions or inactions? He won’t change. Can we?

Patricia McGowan, Baltimore

Even the strongest Trump supporter now has to admit the reality of the president’s own words. He violated his oath to protect U.S. citizens. Whether you want to think him incompetent or complicit, he is not fit for office, and those close to him — his Cabinet and aides, along with the Republicans in Congress — are complicit. Every Republican deserves to be voted out of office for complicity in the deaths of about 190,000 people. That is more than the U.S. deaths in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

David P. Bacon, Vienna

With President Trump’s acknowledgment that he has lied to the public about the coronavirus, how could anyone believe what he says about a vaccine?

David Krohmal, Alexandria

I am outraged by Bob Woodward’s withholding President Trump’s acknowledgment of the severity of the novel coronavirus. More people died as Mr. Woodward prepared another book. Granted, he elicited a great deal about the president’s incompetence. But was it worth it?