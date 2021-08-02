Our kids need to learn that skin color happens just like eye color and hair color; that our society has, over hundreds of years, screwed up by assigning moral value to skin color, and that the choice to assign moral value to skin color has had lasting consequences for people of all skin colors in the United States (i.e., racism is bad for all of us!); that those negative consequences are clearly visible in the country today in the form of disparities in health, wealth, education, housing, etc.; and that our task is not to feel guilty about racism but to work together in solidarity to build a better society where there really is equality of opportunity for all of us.