Regarding George F. Will’s Aug. 8 op-ed, “Rejecting meritocracy is thoroughly un-American”:

Having a meritocracy is one more way of maintaining a class system in which some workers are privileged and others are struggling or impoverished.

According to the Brookings Institution, 44 percent of Americans (not eligible for meritocracy because of a lack of educational or job opportunities, or average or lower intelligence) are employed in low-wage jobs. Many of these jobs don’t include health insurance or sick leave or the discretionary income necessary to save for a down payment on a home, maintain a retirement account or send a child to college. They can be physically unsafe, and few offer opportunities for significant advancement. Additionally, too many of these jobs generate little or no personal satisfaction or pride.

Do members of the meritocracy not realize that most of their adequately or well-paid professions — medicine, law, teaching, running businesses, writing — are interesting, meaningful and usually not a threat to their health unless they overdo it because of greed or excessive pride?

Notwithstanding that the meritocrats deserve salaries, I believe they should love their work for its own sake and be happy to live modestly and be taxed a bit more to ensure universal health care and standard housing, for starters. Sadly, Mr. Will’s op-ed clearly suggested people work hard only for lots of money.

Lynn KearneyArlington