Do members of the meritocracy not realize that most of their adequately or well-paid professions — medicine, law, teaching, running businesses, writing — are interesting, meaningful and usually not a threat to their health unless they overdo it because of greed or excessive pride?
Notwithstanding that the meritocrats deserve salaries, I believe they should love their work for its own sake and be happy to live modestly and be taxed a bit more to ensure universal health care and standard housing, for starters. Sadly, Mr. Will’s op-ed clearly suggested people work hard only for lots of money.
Lynn Kearney, Arlington