In Rock Creek West (mainly Ward 3), the current mayor has set a goal of 1,990 units of affordable housing by 2025 and has produced exactly zero units in the past two years.
This mayor’s Housing Production Trust Fund missed its targets for deeply affordable housing by tens of millions of dollars, and it still gives Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) preference to projects with 20 percent to 80 percent market-rate units.
This mayor never negotiated with a citywide team of activists and Ward 3 residents calling for significant investment in affordable housing at the bankrupt Wardman Park Hotel.
Would the other candidates do better? We call on all three announced candidates to take concrete actions right now to take a bite out of housing segregation and inequity. First, change LIHTC policy and start to use these valuable incentives for truly affordable housing projects, as intended. Second, put forth a concrete proposal for a significant amount of affordable housing in Rock Creek West, either at the Wardman or at another site, such as the Lord and Taylor store in Friendship Heights. Any takers?
Margaret Dwyer, Washington
The writer is a member of
Ward 3 Housing Justice.