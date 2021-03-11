The editorial sneered at the pledge to “put labor and environmental groups (selected how?) ‘at the table.’ ” I suggest either the same way the Obama administration invited corporate lobbyists to the drafting table for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (while forcing senators to view drafts in a secure room, “eyes only,” barring them from bringing in cellphones); or something perhaps more transparent and equitable. China’s behavior may not be “typical of all trading partners,” but the United States insisted on extreme privileges for corporations (extending copyright duration to at least 75 years, granting special protections to pharmaceutical “biologics” and allowing corporations to sue governments for regulations that dented their profits). When the United States pulled out, our allies wisely junked those provisions before ratifying the agreement.