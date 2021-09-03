Days before the storm made landfall, Entergy and other electric companies in Ida’s path mobilized an army of more than 25,000 workers from 32 states and D.C. to assist in restoration efforts once it was safe to do so. Within 72 hours of the storm making landfall, crews completed their damage assessments and began to bring the lights back on to more than 100,000 customers across Louisiana, including New Orleans and elsewhere. The entire electric power industry, with the strong support of our federal government partners, is doing everything possible to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. At the same time, our industry is making significant investments — averaging more than $120 billion each year — to make the energy grid stronger, cleaner and more secure.
Tom Kuhn, Washington
The writer is president of the Edison Electric Institute.