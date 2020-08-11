Wendell Potter’s Aug. 9 Outlook essay, “The health care scare,” rang true. I was a Foreign Service officer chaperoning a friendly bilateral exchange between U.S. and Japanese executives in Tokyo in the early 2000s when the subject came up, and a Japanese executive asked in the polite way that his language allows — using ironic double and triple negatives — why the U.S. system costs roughly 8 percentage points of gross domestic product more than the Japanese system yet delivers worse outcomes. The American exec of a U.S. pharmaceutical company blithely replied, “We view those 8 points of GDP as your lost opportunity.” The Q&A contained two truths: (1) The United States does not make much more than health equipment and drugs anymore; and (2) the rest of the world takes advantage of our innovation and delivers the same products to better effect at much lower cost.

Stephen B. Wickman, McLean

The health care scare by former insurance executive Wendell Potter described the great lengths to which health-care industry groups such as America’s Health Insurance Plans will go to hold on to their money and power in the current profit-driven system. Even worse than their spread of disinformation is that many of our representatives in Washington act as if they believe this propaganda — and increase public fear about supporting national, improved Medicare-for-all. 

Our current system, compared with [those of] other industrialized countries, delivers lower-quality care, does not cover everyone and costs a lot more. It is a national embarrassment that we do not guarantee quality health care for all.

Elizabeth Carson, Columbia