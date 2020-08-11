Stephen B. Wickman, McLean
“The health care scare” by former insurance executive Wendell Potter described the great lengths to which health-care industry groups such as America’s Health Insurance Plans will go to hold on to their money and power in the current profit-driven system. Even worse than their spread of disinformation is that many of our representatives in Washington act as if they believe this propaganda — and increase public fear about supporting national, improved Medicare-for-all.
Our current system, compared with [those of] other industrialized countries, delivers lower-quality care, does not cover everyone and costs a lot more. It is a national embarrassment that we do not guarantee quality health care for all.
Elizabeth Carson, Columbia