As a minister and leader of a congregation, I am alarmed he doesn’t see the importance of doing so responsibly. My religious tradition, Unitarian Universalist, and many others value the importance not merely of religious freedom but also responsibility: the responsibility to be safe, to value the health and safety of our congregants, and to set a good example.

The conflation of limits on religious meetings with those of retail stores is misleading and dangerous. We know that gathering for long periods of time in closed spaces is among the most dangerous activities in spreading this virus.

Whatever legal authorities do (I note D.C. has already eased restrictions), I hope that Cardinal Gregory and all religious leaders act responsibly in this time. Our churches are always open, but their buildings should stay closed.

Christian Schmidt, Olney

Although I am deeply sympathetic with the need to congregate in sacred spaces during these tragic times, I feel it is important to note that Cardinal Wilton Gregory left one thing out when he wrote about precautions to keep people safe as they worship: banning singing.

Singing together is an important part of worship, yet it can be deadly, because singers are coronavirus superspreaders. People don’t sing when they shop, but it’s hard to keep them from singing when they worship.

As a professional chorister, I cannot wait until we are allowed to pray and sing together again. In the meantime, my church is live-streaming its services, hosting virtual coffee hours, providing outdoor counseling, continuing outreach through online giving and employing one cantor per service. On Christmas Eve, I sang “O Holy Night,” masked, to empty pews. The organist and I did our utmost to musically embrace our beloved congregation.

I will continue to pray with all my might for the time when we churchgoers can congregate safely and lift our voices in song together again.

Nancy Smith, Clifton

I fully support his eminence Cardinal Wilton Gregory. The First Amendment of the Constitution clearly states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

I am very grateful to the Archdiocese of Washington for taking legal action to preserve the right to worship together and serve those in need — and to be treated the same as other activities such as shopping. This ruling applies to all faiths, not just to Catholics. When we gather to worship, we also pray that civic leaders be guided by wisdom and charity to promote the common good and safety of all.