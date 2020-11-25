Having supported numerous Wreaths events, I can say with some confidence that thousands of visitors efficiently and safely placing a few hundred thousand wreaths is not compatible with the ongoing pandemic. Certainly, the owners of Worcester Wreaths, who produce and sell the wreaths used for the event, also do not want to lose the profits from sales affected by canceling the event.
Yet, considering the devastation of this pandemic, I would argue it is not about the wreaths. I think it is unfortunate that the White House and other senior politicians undermined the decision of Ms. Durham-Aguilera and her staff. Let us all hope that participants in the event — no longer canceled at the direction of the president and secretary of the Army — have a safe experience.
Franklin Barrett, Broad Run