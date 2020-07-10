The sculptor of the statue was my grandfather, Lorado Taft. He was not a racist or a misogynist. His monumental, 48-foot-tall statue the Eternal Indian (commonly called Black Hawk) in Illinois is an impressive tribute to Native Americans. This was not a commission; he financed it himself. He was also probably the first important sculptor in this country to hire female apprentices. When he was engaged by Daniel Burnham to provide sculptures for the 1893 Chicago Exposition, Taft told Burnham that to meet the schedule he had to employ some of these women — a daring move at the time. Burnham replied that he could hire white rabbits if they could do the work. The women promptly dubbed themselves the White Rabbits and went to work.
The Columbus statue may not be a masterpiece, but it is a pleasant adornment of Union Station. I remember many times seeing neighborhood kids splashing in the fountain. Some of them are probably still here and have fond memories of it.
Alan Taft Crane, Silver Spring