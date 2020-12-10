I have worked on national security issues for decades for the executive branch, Congress and international organizations. I can tell if I am being pushed or encouraged to adopt a certain point of view for political reasons. That was never my experience at CAP. I am proud and grateful for my time working for CAP, in part because of its independence from political and financial concerns of donors. CAP and Ms. Tanden have made significant contributions to the Washington and global policy debate.
William Danvers, Arlington