The Dec. 6 front-page article “Foreign and corporate ties have Tanden under scrutiny” about the Center for American Progress (CAP) and its president, Neera Tanden, made implications with which I disagree. Ms. Tanden was recently nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget. I have worked with and for the Center for American Progress since its inception, including working for Ms. Tanden from 2015 to 2017, where I attended meetings and had regular contact with her. I never heard her mention fundraising or making sure that a CAP project adopt a certain point of view because of concern over donors. Her focus was on substance and policy considerations.

I have worked on national security issues for decades for the executive branch, Congress and international organizations. I can tell if I am being pushed or encouraged to adopt a certain point of view for political reasons. That was never my experience at CAP. I am proud and grateful for my time working for CAP, in part because of its independence from political and financial concerns of donors. CAP and Ms. Tanden have made significant contributions to the Washington and global policy debate.

William DanversArlington