Josh Rogin’s Jan. 29 Friday Opinion column, “A pick that may complicate Syria policy,” might have mentioned that, notwithstanding incoherent bluster, former president Donald Trump generally maintained former president Barack Obama’s approach, as there was no sane alternative. Syria is a sovereign nation that was threatened by an internal rebellion and responded harshly. The United States did the same 160 years ago, as have numerous additional nations in the same position. Any U.S. action against Syria will only backfire, causing additional misery for those we claim to be supporting.