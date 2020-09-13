Kim Hemphill, South Riding
Marc A. Thiessen wrote that Sen. Kamala D. Harris was pathetic for expressing doubt about taking President Trump’s word that a rushed vaccine trotted out before the election would be safe and effective. She outlined her reasons for doubting the president’s word. When pressed, she admitted she would accept the word of Anthony S. Fauci, a doctor and scientist of renowned integrity, when it comes to protecting the public health to the best of his current knowledge. This is the public health official whom Mr. Trump has discarded for failing to conform to politically expedient exhortations.
The current “expert” Mr. Trump trots out is a radiologist, not an epidemiologist. Why would the public trust what Mr. Trump touts? He doesn’t listen to the best advisers. He wants only what serves his political ends.
Ms. Harris rightly shifted focus on whom we trust when it’s safe to take our vaccine.
Sunny Alsup, Washington