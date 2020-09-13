In his Sept 8 op-ed, “Casting doubt on a pre-election vaccine is shameful,” Marc A. Thiessen quoted the head of Operation Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui, as saying the creation of a viable vaccine “has nothing to do with the election.” That may be Mr. Slaoui’s position, but I guarantee that in President Trump’s mind, it has everything to do with the election. Given Mr. Trump’s track record of lies and deceits during his tenure in office, to think otherwise is foolish. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic nominee for vice president, is right to be cautious. Polls show that the majority of people in this country agree with her. 

Kim Hemphill, South Riding

Marc A. Thiessen wrote that Sen. Kamala D. Harris was pathetic for expressing doubt about taking President Trump’s word that a rushed vaccine trotted out before the election would be safe and effective. She outlined her reasons for doubting the president’s word. When pressed, she admitted she would accept the word of Anthony S. Fauci, a doctor and scientist of renowned integrity, when it comes to protecting the public health to the best of his current knowledge. This is the public health official whom Mr. Trump has discarded for failing to conform to politically expedient exhortations.

The current “expert” Mr. Trump trots out is a radiologist, not an epidemiologist. Why would the public trust what Mr. Trump touts? He doesn’t listen to the best advisers. He wants only what serves his political ends. 

Ms. Harris rightly shifted focus on whom we trust when it’s safe to take our vaccine.

Sunny AlsupWashington 