We are continuing to destroy large, natural areas and accelerate our own doom. It’s too bad we have to take the plants and creatures on the earth with us.
Judy M. Thomas,
Mechanicsville, Va.
Tanya Finch was right to advocate for maintaining Virginia’s forests by resisting housing development pressure. But she failed to mention the primary means for accomplishing her goal: permanent forest preservation easements. Government must offer competitive rates for forested land that can then be permanently preserved to counter the attraction of selling to real estate developers. Elect leaders who will fund the forest preservation programs that will save those old-growth trees and support the environment.
Will Geckle, Sykesville, Md.
Tanya Finch was spot-on. I grew up on Long Island during a period of explosive development. You could witness the loss of natural environment as much of Nassau County was paved over for one mall after another, one development after another, replacing what little nature was left with traffic, concrete and asphalt.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors must prioritize preservation of livable green space over unrestrained development to avoid a similar fate for our county and its residents.
Jim McMahon, Springfield