Mr. Will dismissed the extension of the ERA time limit from 1979 to 1982 by majority vote as “lawless.” But the time limit, not envisioned anywhere in the Constitution, is not in the text of the amendment. If Congress can impose a time limit, then Congress can extend or remove it, as the House voted to do this year. The federal court decision on this point he cited was vacated and has no legal force.
Mr. Will characterized the Equal Rights Amendment — 24 words setting forth a simple ban on sex discrimination — as something that would “clutter the Constitution with vague language.” Ninety-four percent of Americans support the ERA, according to a poll from the ERA Coalition (which I co-founded). Around the world, constitutions routinely ban sex discrimination, and the United States has urged many countries, including Afghanistan and Iraq, to put this ban in their own constitutions.
The Equal Rights Amendment is long overdue. Now that the House has voted, the Senate should vote to remove this procedural obstacle to constitutional equality.
Jessica Neuwirth, New York
The writer is director of the Human Rights Program at Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College.