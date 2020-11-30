Mr. McConnell, if you are really proud to have caused so much pain, then please stand up and own it.

David Cohen, Arlington

It was with sadness tinged with a faint feeling of disgust that I read Molly Roberts’s Nov. 26 op-ed, “We can’t save this Thanksgiving”:

Ms. Roberts pointed out early in her piece that the column is not a “sob story” about her, “because it’s a story about pretty much everyone who has opted for safety this holiday, too. We’re all implacably glum.” Well, actually, we are not. We are grateful that we can afford to purchase food for a meal, even if only for one diner. We are grateful to be alive and not one of the more than 260,000 lives that the coronavirus has claimed in the United States. Many of us are grateful not to have lost friends and family members to the disease.

On the same day as the front-page article “Going hungry — in growing numbers” appeared, Ms. Roberts bemoaned that “three pies is a lot for two people — but can anyone bear to sacrifice apple, or pecan, or pumpkin?” Juxtaposing those two sentences shines yet another strong light on the inequalities that exist in our nation.

Those of us who have opted for safety all miss our families and friends this Thanksgiving. But we are incredibly grateful that vaccines are being developed that should allow us to gather around the Thanksgiving table with our family and friends next year. There is not “a little less to be thankful for,” but a lot more.

Stephanie Roberts Turner,

Richmond

I was stunned by the Nov. 26 front-page article “Going hungry — in growing numbers” that stated 26 million American adults didn’t have enough food to eat in the previous week thanks to the effect the coronavirus has had on the economy. But I’m sure these people can find solace because, in fact, the stock market broke 30,000 last week, and President Trump congratulated the American people for their hard work. Let those millions of people take that to the food bank.

What a disgrace and embarrassment we should all feel — Democrats and Republicans.