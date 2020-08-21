Threaten to withhold aid to states and local governments unless they follow his gut-driven policies to deal with the pandemic? All the time. Try to set up the U.S. Postal Service to fail on dealing with mailed-in ballots? Sure. Threaten to postpone the election and tell his supporters that if he loses the election was rigged? Why not? Use tear gas (sorry, “chemical irritants”) and mounted security forces to disperse peaceful protesters for a cheesy photo op holding up a Bible? Of course. Send in mixed forces to break up protesters against the expressed wishes of local mayors and state governors? Sure. Pardoning cronies who have helped cover up his past behavior? Why not?
This president will go right up to the edge of outlandish behavior — and will go beyond unless he is stopped clearly and firmly. I hope our institutions are as strong and determined as Mr. Ignatius believes they are.
Leon Weintraub, Washington
I wish I could share the confidence David Ignatius expressed in his Aug. 19 op-ed, “Could Trump steal the election?.” Mr. Ignatius answered no.
President Trump doesn’t need breaches of cybersecurity, a paramilitary coup or even massive delays in mail delivery to stay in power against the will of the people.
Republican legislatures in recent years have used bogus claims of fraud to stack electoral laws and procedures against Democratic voters. Mr. Trump’s openly self-interested disparagement of mail-in voting builds on years of GOP disinformation about ballot fraud and a clear strategy of voter suppression.
Will the notoriously litigious Mr. Trump accept narrow losses in key states if they cost him a second term? The groundwork exists for a barrage of Trump lawsuits to contest state-by-state results and produce a de facto theft of the 2020 election.
Gregory Chronister, Washington