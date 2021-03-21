Tracy Moore’s memory in her March 17 Wednesday Opinion essay, “How covid-19 gave me back my Southern accent,” of how her childhood Southern accent was symbolized by the way “we helped do the warsh” reminded me of the days when D.C. was considered a sleepy Southern town. I was transplanted from the sidewalks of New Yawk to Cleveland Park as a young child in the early 1950s, and I noticed that friends of mine who were multi-generation Washingtonians would invariably refer to our city as “Warshington.”  

It sounded strange to my nonnative ear, but I later learned that there was a distinct “Washington” accent, and that hearing “Warshington” (and “AnaCOSHta”) was one of the surest ways to know that the speaker was a native of the city. Many decades later, when I had a book shop, several old-time residents of Anacostia were customers, and they all still used that old-school pronunciation of their former neighborhood. In our ever-changing city, it was an absolute delight to hear a true “native” accent once again.

Andy Moursund, Kensington

I immersed myself in Tracy Moore’s Wednesday Opinion essay, “How covid-19 gave me back my Southern accent,” as if stepping into a warm nostalgic bath. I appreciate that she differentiated between a Deep South accent and an Appalachian drawl because there is a difference in sound and in culture. Having grown up in various parts of Texas and the mid-South, I, too, became a speech chameleon, but advanced age and the pandemic have also resulted in my lapsing into the past.

 I remember a progressive classroom teacher in my fifth-grade class in a rural northeast Arkansas town, which was influenced by both Appalachian and Ozark speech, trying to rectify our accents for a theatrical production. She tried to correct the pronunciation of the word “chair,” which always came out in a stretched out “cheer.” The word “film” came out as “fill-um.” (I learned recently that this is the same pronunciation as in the time of Shakespeare.)

A really archaic word that disappeared with the generations of my elders was the response of exclamation or declaration of awe in the phrase “I swan!” I will close with a personal favorite of mine, always useful to challenge one who is skeptical of your intentions or action: “You just hide and watch.”

Thomas Roberson, Arlington