It sounded strange to my nonnative ear, but I later learned that there was a distinct “Washington” accent, and that hearing “Warshington” (and “AnaCOSHta”) was one of the surest ways to know that the speaker was a native of the city. Many decades later, when I had a book shop, several old-time residents of Anacostia were customers, and they all still used that old-school pronunciation of their former neighborhood. In our ever-changing city, it was an absolute delight to hear a true “native” accent once again.

Andy Moursund, Kensington

I immersed myself in Tracy Moore’s Wednesday Opinion essay, “How covid-19 gave me back my Southern accent,” as if stepping into a warm nostalgic bath. I appreciate that she differentiated between a Deep South accent and an Appalachian drawl because there is a difference in sound and in culture. Having grown up in various parts of Texas and the mid-South, I, too, became a speech chameleon, but advanced age and the pandemic have also resulted in my lapsing into the past.

I remember a progressive classroom teacher in my fifth-grade class in a rural northeast Arkansas town, which was influenced by both Appalachian and Ozark speech, trying to rectify our accents for a theatrical production. She tried to correct the pronunciation of the word “chair,” which always came out in a stretched out “cheer.” The word “film” came out as “fill-um.” (I learned recently that this is the same pronunciation as in the time of Shakespeare.)

A really archaic word that disappeared with the generations of my elders was the response of exclamation or declaration of awe in the phrase “I swan!” I will close with a personal favorite of mine, always useful to challenge one who is skeptical of your intentions or action: “You just hide and watch.”