Politics is no longer a boring thing that adults talk about all the time after dinner with friends. It’s now a conversation on the school bus or a meme on Facebook or a rant on Instagram. Important issues are categorized with hashtags, and informed and intelligent conversations take place between teens, young adults and adults. Everyone is on the same level when they are speaking through a handle.
However, it seems problematic when those same teens and young adults come from behind those handles and choose to vocalize their concerns in person, whether in a rally or protests. The privilege to excuse political behavior of the youths with “they’re just kids” is a disrespectful way to ignore the political power of said youths.
Every year, there is another generation of youths who watch their parents and neighbors engage in politics, and, rather than wait their turn, they are speaking up and joining the conversation now because they are recognizing their own power.
Alyssa Ward, Teaneck, N.J.