Regarding the Nov. 21 news article “Throw out your romaine lettuce, CDC urges, amid outbreak caused by E. coli”:

It’s baffling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t know why romaine lettuce is contaminated with E. coli bacteria, considering that the Food and Drug Administration issued its report on the causes of last spring’s E. coli contamination of lettuce.

The conclusion made clear that the bacteria didn’t appear out of nowhere. Keeping in mind that E. coli bacteria originate in the intestines of humans and other animals, the report indicted our broken industrial American food system: “FDA has concluded that the water from the irrigation canal where the outbreak strain was found most likely led to contamination of the romaine lettuce consumed during this outbreak. . . . A large animal feeding operation is nearby.”

Lettuce is not the problem; even E. coli is not the problem. As long as national agriculture policy is based on maximizing corporate profits rather than producing nutrient-dense food using methods that regenerate the ecosystem, and as long as complete denial of the fundamental workings of nature is permitted, supermarket produce will continue to be contaminated.

Phyllis Rubin, Wynnewood, Pa.

The writer is a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture.