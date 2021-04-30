An array of debates awaits us. We should have them. But let every person speak without threat of reprisal on the basis of race — slammed as un-woke, guilty of “White grievance,” or a traitor to one’s race. Those who diminish Scott under the racist rubric that a Black man can’t be a conservative for his own good reasons diminish themselves — all of us, really. Worse, they impede the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s unifying goal that we judge a man not by the color of his skin but by the content of his character. Nice work.