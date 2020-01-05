The article omitted that Mr. Taylor’s Operation Octopus failed attack to seize Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, was launched and supported from his headquarters on the Firestone plantation. During that attack, NPFL fighters ruthlessly murdered five American Catholic nuns.
Mr. Taylor was found guilty of war crimes by a U.N. tribunal and is serving a 50-year sentence. Tom Wowieyu, the NPFL minister of defense, was found guilty of several criminal counts against the United States in federal court in Philadelphia in 2018 and is awaiting sentencing.
ProPublica and Frontline have detailed the Firestone/Bridgestone involvement in the Liberian civil war in Frontline TV presentations “Firestone and the Warlord” and “Who Killed the Nuns?”
Gerald S. "Jerry" Rose, Falls Church
The writer was deputy chief of mission at the
U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, from 1991 to 1993 and was a fact witness in the Wowieyu trial.