Phil Savopoulos, left, and Abigail Savopoulos, right, outside D.C. Superior Court after Daron Wint’s sentencing in a quadruple-murder case in Washington on Feb. 1. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 2 Metro article “Family’s killer gets life sentence”:

The U.S. attorneys who prosecuted Daron Wint for the murders of the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper did two key things: They did not let the trial drag on and finished in six weeks; secondly, they emphasized to the jury that even if Mr. Wint had had help, he still was guilty of the murders. Law enforcement officials, local and federal, are to be commended for their work. In one of the most heinous crimes in the history of the District, they arrested Mr. Wint one week after the crime was committed, based on DNA evidence and a hair strand of Mr. Wint’s they found upstairs in the Savopoulos house.

Mr. Wint received a just sentence; society will be protected from him for the rest of his life.

Paul Coppola, Washington