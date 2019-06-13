Regarding the June 9 Metro article “In D.C. region, the car is still king, poll finds”:

It is unfortunate that people here don’t understand one of the principles of urban living. Just as high-density housing (apartments, rowhouses) makes urban living possible, high-density transportation (public transit) facilitates efficient, highly functional urban living.

A century ago, before the car became ubiquitous, most of our larger cities, including the District, had quite good urban transit systems. Now, because of our self-defeating, anti-tax politics, we are unable to amass funding to build and maintain adequate mass transit that would make this city so much more pleasant.

Furthermore, thanks to those oversize, gas-guzzling automobiles called SUVs that have become the vehicles of choice for far too many of our spoiled citizens, the traffic problems have become much worse. (A study by a University of Texas professor showed that two large SUVs take up almost as much space on urban roads as three passenger cars.)

When will we wake up to the fact that urban living would be so much more delightful if we had a really good Metro and bus system, including more dedicated bus lanes?

Carl E. Nash, Washington