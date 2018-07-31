Regarding the July 30 Style article “Fallout for top violinist after alleged harassment”:

What a surprise! There’s evidently the same bad behavior in the classical music world as in — well, every other industry, art or profession. There’s no question that it’s way past time for abuse of power to be called to account, but this idea of saying it’s endemic to any particular group is actually counterproductive because it makes it seem that the group is somehow exceptional. The truth is that any social group that is organized along hierarchical lines will have people in power abusing that power. The real lesson should be “Anywhere you look.”

Jim McKean, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.