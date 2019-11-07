Some members of the team went because they consider Mr. Trump a great president. Some stayed away because they consider him a divisive force. Some went because they think Mr. Trump is a strong leader who is making America great. Some stayed away because they think he is destroying the potential for immigrants to continue playing their important role in the nation’s “greatness.” And I’ll bet some didn’t think much about it because politics isn’t the center of their universe and this is probably the only chance they’ll have to visit the White House as World Series champs.

In short, let me suggest that the Nationals reflect America. Like it or not, these varied points of view are what “America thinks.”

But consider for a moment: This team has all sorts of individuals with varied views, skills, personalities and family backgrounds, and they made it to the big leagues in a lot of different ways. Yet somehow they came together to win. If we are to ever bind up the nation’s wounds, we all need to emulate the Nationals.

Mike Wenger, Flint Hill

Regarding the Nov. 5 Sports article “Politics crash the Nats’ party”:

I’ve been thinking about the incidents at the White House in which Kurt Suzuki donned a MAGA hat and Ryan Zimmerman thanked the president for what he does to keep America safe. I wish these players had made different choices, and my biggest disappointment is how two players (apparently with the advance knowledge of their manager and general manager) managed to change the heartwarming story of an inclusive team into a divisive debate.

The outcome was predictable and avoidable, and, as a fan, it’s embarrassing and heartbreaking. Worse, because the event is likely the last public event for the 2019 team, the image is one that people will remember.

Jenn Jenson, Washington

