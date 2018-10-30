The Oct. 27 news article “Conservatives hold onto ‘false-flag’ theories after arrest” quoted conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh as saying, “I think it only makes sense to be suspicious and demanding of proof for whatever we’re gonna be told.” Mr. Limbaugh was referring to media reports that “a bunch of bombs start showing up in places that the media can then say that they are being received by ‘Trump targets?’ ” He would like proof that the bombs were not sent by a “Democratic operative.”

Mr. Limbaugh’s demand is correct: We should indeed be “demanding of proof for whatever we’re gonna be told.” However, this demand should apply not only to the mainstream media but to all media, including conservative sources. Where, for example, is the “proof” behind the “false-flag” theories espoused by the other sources mentioned in the article? Plenty of insinuations but no proof.

Above all, Mr. Limbaugh’s demand for proof should apply to President Trump, who continually makes statements often later shown to be false. If Mr. Trump had a history of telling the truth, perhaps we could trust him, but that, unfortunately, is not the case.

