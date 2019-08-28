In 2016, I championed the Immigrant Services and Language Access (ISLA) Initiative as an affirmation that all Prince George’s County residents should be treated equally and that immigrants are a vital part of the social fabric of the county. We have been a pioneer within the legal representation space, and the ISLA model has expanded to several jurisdictions in the metropolitan area.

The Aug. 21 editorial “Playing into hard-liners’ hands” feeds into, if not fuels, a false narrative of immigrant criminality that has taken hold in our country at a stomach-churning pace. Undocumented immigrants are far less likely to commit crimes than native-born individuals. So why did the editorial focus on the small number of undocumented immigrants who commit crimes and might be served by this program?

As the editorial noted, ISLA and other immigrant-defense funds are modest. Editorials such as this undermine the first steps many localities are taking to disrupt the severe limitations to legal representation immigrants face, such as language barriers, fear and isolation.

Twenty-one percent of Prince George’s County residents are foreign-born. These Prince Georgians are parents, workers, taxpayers and members of our community. Deportation means children lose their primary caretakers, businesses lose their employees and patrons, and we lose residents who are contributing to the revitalization of neighborhoods across the county.

Deni Taveras, Adelphi

The writer, a Democrat, represents District 2 on the Prince George’s County Council.

