Regarding the Sept. 18 news article “U.S. again slashes the number of refugees it will allow into the country”:

If the Trump administration were truly concerned about defending American values, it would not support such blatant disregard for one of our country’s noblest traditions. Reducing the number of refugees to 30,000 each year is another ill-conceived policy in the president’s isolationist agenda.

Unfortunately, President Trump asserts that there is a link between increased immigration and crime in the United States. If he took the time to work with the organizations that support refugees on a daily basis, he would realize they are mothers, fathers, sons and daughters looking for a better life with safety, freedom and opportunity.

The public should know that these refugees arrive in the United States fully documented, with diverse skills and experiences.

There are many organizations that are willing and able to help refugees start a new life in the United States. Limiting the number of refugees robs our communities of the cultural enrichment and economic growth they bring.

Sana Baig, Elk Grove, Calif.

The Sept. 20 Thursday Opinion essay by Roya Hakakian, “America took me as I was,” was thought-provoking and it hit the nail on the head regarding the current administration’s policies on immigrants and refugees. Merit-based immigration sounds good in theory, but it leaves out a whole group of ordinary or poor people who are fleeing dangerous, political or catastrophic situations in their home countries.

The current administration policy validates what Ms. Hakakian learned and heard as a child in Iran, that “America worshiped at the altar of money and did not care for those who had nothing to exchange.” We as a society are regressing, and it is becoming harder to express pride in a country that does not value the wonderful tenets the United States has been known for: respect for human rights and welcoming the tired, the poor, the huddled masses.

Theresa Nibblett, Lorton