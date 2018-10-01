In her Sept. 30 op-ed, “Sen. Jiminy Cricket,” Kathleen Parker likened Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) to Jiminy Cricket, suggesting that Mr. Graham’s high-volume defense of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh made him the conscience of the Senate.

It is hard to imagine the kind, gentle Disney character screaming that whoever believes Christine Blasey Ford is supporting something “despicable.” His red-faced rant was an insult not only to Ms. Ford but also to all the survivors of sexual assault who bravely come forward to tell their stories.

If Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), in her attempt to preserve Ms. Ford’s privacy, waited too long to pursue the matter; if it was leaked at an inconvenient moment, these things are unfortunate, but what matters most is that the world got to hear Ms. Ford’s story. For Mr. Graham to be apoplectic with rage, not over the assault but over the process, reveals a profound lack of conscience and a lack of decency.

Daniel Pitt Stoller, Douglaston, N.Y.

Kathleen Parker’s convenient in-this-moment admiration led her to claim that the latest Kavanaugh hearings were “driven by a partisan quest for power without regard for the human collateral damage.” How could she get it so exactly wrong? Only by regurgitating endlessly debunked claims while manifesting total amnesia of Judge Merrick Garland.

What highly privileged white people hallucinated was a righteous, nigh-unto-saintly member of their club forced to endure epic suffering. What the rest of America saw was naked, snarling ambition, coiled to attack and devour our Supreme Court. It was a horrifying spectacle.

Kristine Montamat, Arlington