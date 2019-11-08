Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has said he won’t read transcripts of depositions being taken by the House Intelligence Committee, part of the impeachment proceedings [“The tale of the transcripts,” editorial, Nov. 8]. He called the process a “lot of BS,” a “joke,” a “sham.”

The Senate’s role in impeachment is the trial phase. Given those comments, if Mr. Graham were a potential juror, he would be struck from the jury. If he were attorney general, he would have to recuse himself. As a taxpayer, I contend Mr. Graham’s salary should be paid by the Republican National Committee or President Trump’s reelection campaign. He speaks, irresponsibly, for them, not judiciously on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina and the American people.