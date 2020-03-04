The wisdom of each method depends on the circumstances. In 2016, a crowded field of contenders vied for the Republican nomination. In that situation, one candidate with extra name recognition could sweep the field when a marginal primary or caucus victory awarded him all the delegates. We are now living with the consequences of that system. If this is capitalism, it is the kind that brought us the 2008 financial collapse. Proportional allocation might have saved the GOP — and the country — a lot of grief if it had been used in every state in 2016.

And, of course, Mr. Thiessen has ignored the third option (which is currently being pursued by the GOP): monarchy. That is, to hold no primary despite the possibility of contenders so that the king does not have to confront any challenge to his delegate count.

Stephen M. Vajs, Alexandria

So often I hear from Democrats that there is only one issue in the coming election: Who can beat President Trump? We cannot answer that. Mr. Trump is erratic and unpredictable and will most probably come up with some outrageous issues at the last minute.

There is only one judgment we can make as voters: Who would make the best president? We can evaluate the candidates in debates and read about their backgrounds as well as their experience in politics and in life. We can ask who has the most knowledge about our governing bodies and world politics. Who has the best ability to make major decisions about policy in the huge array of issues confronting the president — health care, science, global warming, technology, transportation, education, foreign policy, taxes, etc.? Who can bring disparate parties into successful negotiation toward compromise? Who is levelheaded in pressure situations and can make informed decisions? Who can lead our country, remaining aware of and concerned about our diverse populations?

These are the issues we can study to come to our own conclusions and vote for who is best emotionally and intellectually qualified to be our president. This is what all our voters need to and can decide.