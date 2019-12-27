We opened our neighborhood pantry in October at Brown’s Motel on Route 40 in Ellicott City. Our neighborhood sits across the street from Brown’s Motel. Neighbors have made a commitment to keep the pantry filled. Anyone who needs food can come and take some. According to the map on LFP website , there are about four pantries in the Baltimore area, about the same in the D.C. area and a couple near Frederick.

Since we began our pantry, it has brought our neighborhood even closer together. In addition to filling the pantry, some of the neighbors organized Christmas gift-giving for all the children living at Brown’s Motel (which houses many families who are in transition). Santa (one of my neighbors) passed out the gifts. I am so proud of my neighbors and realize people just want to be nice. Give them the avenue, and they will.