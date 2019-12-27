We opened our neighborhood pantry in October at Brown’s Motel on Route 40 in Ellicott City. Our neighborhood sits across the street from Brown’s Motel. Neighbors have made a commitment to keep the pantry filled. Anyone who needs food can come and take some. According to the map on LFP website, there are about four pantries in the Baltimore area, about the same in the D.C. area and a couple near Frederick.
Since we began our pantry, it has brought our neighborhood even closer together. In addition to filling the pantry, some of the neighbors organized Christmas gift-giving for all the children living at Brown’s Motel (which houses many families who are in transition). Santa (one of my neighbors) passed out the gifts. I am so proud of my neighbors and realize people just want to be nice. Give them the avenue, and they will.
Maureen McCarren, Ellicott City