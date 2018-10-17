Regarding the Oct. 13 Metro article “Activists push back on proposed protest fees”:

The White House and the Mall are symbols of our democracy, and, as such, are particularly poignant places to be able to express our constitutional rights of freedom of assembly and speech. It is an essential part of our democratic tradition to come together peacefully, to be a voice for change and dissent, and to stand up for those who are marginalized.

A democratic society does not feel threatened by peaceful protest and expression of a collective voice. Yet, not surprisingly, the Trump administration sees threat in this. It is stunning to hear of the proposed regulations to limit protesting — and, therefore, freedom of speech — supposedly because of financial constraints.

In an administration that has an “I alone” perspective, lacks empathy, reduces everything to winning or losing, and calls the press the enemy of the people, it is especially important to protect our constitutional rights and our democratic values. We are not fake news. We are real people expressing dissent lawfully.

A common chant at many of the marches I’ve attended in the past two years is simple yet powerful: One group calls out “Show me what democracy looks like!” And another group answers with “This is what democracy looks like!” Over and over again, as we marched peacefully, this call reverberated. The Trump administration should not restrict this essential freedom by imposing rules that, as a result, further subdue voices that need to be heard.

Wendy Henninger, Falls Church