President Biden has ordered a 90-day commission to pursue solutions to sexual misconduct in the military, but Mr. Austin said he didn’t want to wait to take action. In a Jan. 23 memorandum to his senior leaders, Mr. Austin said he wanted reports two weeks from now on sexual assault prevention programs in the military, and an assessment of what has worked and what hasn’t.

“I know this has been a focus for you and for the Department’s leadership. I know you have worked this problem for many years,” he wrote, “I tried to tackle it myself when I, too, commanded. We simply must admit the hard truth: we must do more. All of us.”

Pledges to fix the problem date back to 1992 when the Tailhook scandal rocked the military with allegations of assaults by U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aviation officers during a raucous convention weekend. Yet reports of sexual assaults have increased steadily since 2006, including a 13 percent jump in 2018 and a 3 percent increase in 2019. Data for 2020 is not yet available.

In his memo, Mr. Austin stressed the need for data-driven approaches but also urged commanding officers not to be “afraid to get creative.” We hope that means Mr. Austin will be open to recommendations long pushed by advocates for victims and some military experts — but fiercely resisted by the Pentagon brass — for a fundamental change in how sexual crimes are investigated. Independent, specially trained prosecutors — not the chain of command that has a vested interest in minimizing or covering up allegations — should handle these cases.

Mr. Austin’s directive received a wary welcome from victim rights groups who called the early interest refreshing but said they are waiting to see results. “My hope,” Don Christensen, president of Protect Our Defenders, told Military Times, “is that leadership is honest in its assessment. If they are they will see they have made no real progress in reducing the rate of sexual assault and are failing when it comes to accountability.”

