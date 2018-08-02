Call me old-fashioned, but when I read the July 29 Metro article “Leggett not ready to endorse Jealous,” I was struck by the freighted terminology to describe Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous’s base, as a “restive, left-leaning faction.” Moreover, the focus on how a progressive platform might be unsettling to Maryland’s business interests made clear that it was setting up an encomium to rationalize a “Democrats for Hogan” movement.

Much ado was made of a supposed schism among Maryland Democrats over such supposedly radical ideas as state-supported college education and health care, increased pay for teachers, judicial and prison reform, and legalization of marijuana. These concepts have found increasing acceptance around the nation and are fundamental to the national Democratic Party’s overall objectives. In fact, in May, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed a Democratic bill to provide free community college to many Maryland residents.

Voters, analysts and politicians are free to embrace or reject policy ideas as they see fit. However, it’s misleading to use loaded words to undermine the purpose of a candidate’s platform.

Greg Kenefick, Annapolis