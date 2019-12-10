HANDS and its Egyptian nongovernmental organization partners provide microloans to thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs. These small enterprises have a remarkable success rate. Crucial to this success is having a business development specialist from one of our local NGO partners mentor the entrepreneurs throughout the lending cycle.

A gift of $1,000 might prove immediately beneficial to the recipient’s community, but it ends there. Microloans as small as $120 include business training and support. The repayment rate experienced by HANDS’s partners is 99.7 percent, which means the money is recycled to other borrowers. The basic capital continues to build economic benefits for the community for years to come. Such structured development programs lead to an upward spiral of economic growth for an underserved community.