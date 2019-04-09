Regarding Tom Dart’s April 5 op-ed, “An alternative to solitary confinement”:

Many directors of corrections and law enforcement officials in different parts of the country have limited or even eliminated the use of prolonged isolation (often called segregation, restrictive housing or solitary confinement). These officials have found that, contrary to popular belief, limiting the use of solitary has reduced violence in the prison or jail, and has increased security for both staff and inmates. Unfortunately, corrections officials in Maryland, the District and Virginia continue to insist that restrictive housing alone is the most effective way to maintain security in a prison.

Prolonged isolation, defined by international standards and psychiatric research, should be no more than 15 consecutive days. Remaining in isolation longer than 15 days leaves a person vulnerable to severe emotional and physical illness and is considered an act of torture. Moreover, prolonged isolation is expensive and does not increase the security of staff and inmates.

Corrections officials should curtail the abuse of solitary by shifting resources into more effective mental-health services. Corrections officials in our area should learn from Cook County, Ill., and states such as Colorado, North Dakota and Maine that have been successful in reducing, if not eliminating, the use of solitary confinement.

Charles Feinberg, Washington

The writer, a rabbi, is executive director of Interfaith Action for Human Rights, which represents people of faith in the District, Maryland and Virginia.