Until they aren’t.

Not long into that August meeting, I received a phone call that the D.C. police urgently wanted to speak to me. Christine Mirzayan, one of the summer interns in the program I managed, had been murdered. While she was walking home from a barbecue at one of the other intern’s homes, she had been brutally attacked — dragged into the woods off Canal Road in Georgetown. The police wanted a photograph of Mirzayan, and I had a recent one, taken for our website.

That picture then appeared on every major news network and newspaper. It is still on the FBI’s website. I particularly remember a local news channel that took a camera on the roads and paths she took that led to her death. Dealing with the shock of that day seemed to never end. Over the years, her case was profiled on shows such as “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.” At the time, the thought was that her death was connected to those of two other interns, Chandra Levy and Joyce Chiang.

Mirzayan was 28 at the time and known for her positivity and cheerfulness. As is the case with many D.C. interns, she had great promise and was interested in making the world a better place. She had completed her doctorate in the life sciences at the University of California at San Francisco and was interested not just in scientific research but also in science education and public policy. She had volunteered in the San Francisco public schools and was scheduled to become a congressional fellow as part of the American Association of the Advancement of Science program in the fall.

It’s more than 20 years later, and because of the diligence of the D.C. and Montgomery County police departments, the FBI and undoubtedly others, her alleged murderer has been found. In November, a person accused of murdering her, known as the “Potomac River Rapist,” was arrested. Perhaps not shockingly, police say he had assaulted others in the District and in Montgomery County, for a total of at least 10 attacks.

What surprised me as I read the article about her alleged assailant’s arrest was how he was found these many years later. It was through life sciences, the very field Mirzayan studied. Of course, as those involved in the sciences, we had asked about the use of DNA evidence and its potential for finding the killer, but we received no answers.

As it turns out, it wasn’t until 2011 that DNA linked eight of the cases. The more recent creation of large databases that link DNA to individuals led to the breakthrough in finding Mirzayan’s alleged killer. Police used the database to identify the murderer’s biological relatives. They then used information on those individuals plus a combination of genealogy (to build family trees) and interviews to identify a potential suspect. He has already appeared in court.

The world is a very different place than when Mirzayan was murdered. In some cases, DNA evidence is able to release individuals who were unfairly arrested and jailed for crimes they did not commit. In others, DNA evidence is able to find criminals in cold cases such as Mirzayan’s.

But the cautions that we need to give interns are the same. I was reminded of this again in the case of Tessa Major, a Barnard student who was killed in a wooded area near her New York City college in December. Police are using DNA evidence to link the suspects to her murder.

In subsequent orientations, I warned interns not to be so lured in by the beauty of the city that they were unaware of its dangers, to stay away from the city’s many wooded areas, and at night to worry less about the cost of transportation and more about their safety when deciding whether to walk or ride home. I hope all who work with interns or anyone new to the city today consider doing the same.