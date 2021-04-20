“She started to tell us about walking out of school,” Cobbs, now 82, recalled recently. “I was so shocked that I slid down in my seat as far as I could go.” Cobbs worried how the White community would react, and her parents. “I was thinking about the fact that there would be consequences for this and that I was very afraid.” Consequences? The students could scarcely have imagined all that would flow from that fulcrum moment. They asked the NAACP to help and agreed to take an enormous risk by joining the legal battle to end school segregation. Soon, the Prince Edward students would account for 75 percent of the plaintiffs in Brown vs. Board of Education.

The 70 years since have seen triumph, tragedy and, finally, recognition. After Brown’s 1954 Supreme Court victory, Prince Edward became the epicenter of Massive Resistance. From 1959 to 1964, the county closed its public schools rather than integrate them, locking out a generation of students.

Some Black students moved, and some pieced together haphazard learning. But there were far fewer opportunities to adapt than for Whites. An estimated 1,300 Black students went without formal education, and the illiteracy rate among young Black people increased sevenfold. These losses — academic, social, economic — were passed down through children and grandchildren. We still feel them here, seven decades on.

Unlike many classmates, Elzora Stiff, locked out as a fifth-grader in 1959 and school-less until age 15, got back on track educationally. She earned college and graduate degrees and became a teacher, principal and Prince Edward School Board member. Stiff recalled the community’s “feeling of despair” from their lost years of education. “It was a void there,” she said. “Some of us may have progressed educationally, but socially there was that element of isolation.”

Barbara Johns died in 1991, after a quiet career as a librarian, in relative obscurity. But, in recent years, the Moton story has assumed its rightful prominence in American history. In 2001, on the 50th anniversary of the Moton student strike, the old schoolhouse reopened as a museum, the building rescued by community members. Today, in partnership with Longwood University, the Moton Museum welcomes more than 20,000 visitors annually. Many are schoolchildren, inspired by the story’s youthful protagonists, learning history now part of the state’s Standards of Learning curriculum.

The statue matters profoundly. But the Moton Museum’s mission — and our debt to the strikers and those impacted by the school closings — command we do more than honor the past. Marking this anniversary, we must confront the educational civil rights challenges of our time. Our community understands like few others how powerfully it matters to be present together in school — and how educational interruptions cascade down through generations. Children missed school this year for profoundly different reasons than 1959 to 1964. Countless educators have labored tirelessly to lessen the impact. But on top of yawning preexisting racial attainment gaps, students of color are paying a disproportionate price.

More than two-thirds of Black students were consigned to fully remote learning last year, but fewer than half of Whites. Parents Together found 4 in 10 of the poorest U.S. students were taking part in remote learning just once a week or less, and 83 percent of the wealthiest were engaged every day.

The current crisis evokes complex emotions from Stiff. “I think about how I hear all of the kids not learning, the kids not in school, the kids are not signing in, and I say to myself, ‘Am I revisiting the years I spent out of the classroom?’ ” she said. Online learning has been important and meaningful, she insists. She can’t help but wonder, “Are we doing enough to . . . have them understand ‘let’s not repeat 1959 and that time in our area when we lost so much’?”

Today’s challenge — and way best to honor Moton’s history — is a broad national commitment to fix the shortcomings in our educational system the past year exposed and to redress the inequalities it has compounded. The work of restoring what students have lost this year will be hard and take decades. It will demand time, money and attention. It must be a generational priority, for all: elected officials, teachers, parents, business leaders, clergy, voters, everyone. We cannot afford to wait for the students themselves to lead the way.