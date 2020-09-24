When former House of Delegates speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) lofted a trial balloon about a possible candidacy in August, it brought a palpable sigh of relief to many Republicans fearful that today’s juggernaut Democratic Party would steamroll a fringe Republican nominee who had been disavowed by her own local party. Since then, Rep. Denver Riggleman, who lost the nomination for a second term in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, has formed an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial race. With either Cox or Riggleman, the conventional wisdom goes, the GOP may not win, but at least it won’t get steamrolled while becoming a national punchline.

Virginia Democrats have had an impressive run. They’ve risen from being out of power at every level of state government a decade ago to full control now. It’s been 11 years since a Republican won a statewide election in Virginia. Current trends offer them little immediate consolation. Summertime polling showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump by double digits in Virginia. Overwhelming majorities tell pollsters they believe the country is on the wrong track amid distressing concerns about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, social upheaval over racial justice and allegations of a politically driven dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service.

Sometimes, though, past is prologue. History suggests that the biggest beneficiary in Virginia of a Biden victory this fall might be a nonthreatening conservative such as Cox or Riggleman next fall.

Twenty-seven years ago, Democrats owned Virginia government just as they do today — just as they had, for the most part, since Reconstruction. The pervasive conventional wisdom as 1993 dawned was that the nation’s first elected African American governor, Douglas Wilder, would pass the baton smoothly to Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, a Democrat who seemed anointed to become Virginia’s first female governor.

The best the GOP could muster was a one-term former congressman and former state delegate little known outside of being the namesake son of a former pro football coach.

Yet Terry, who once held a 29-point polling lead over Republican George Allen, couldn’t meet the stratospheric expectations. Her lackluster campaign failed to energize Black and labor support, and encountered voter frustration among Democrats — including disdain for the new president, Bill Clinton; Wilder’s tanking job approval; and a recent scandal over Sen. Chuck Robb’s alleged fling with a former lingerie model and beauty queen while Robb was governor during the 1980s.

Allen capitalized on the restive electorate with a conservative platform to reform and trim welfare and end parole. He won in a rout. That election launched a seven-year Republican renaissance that, by the end of the millennium, had captured every statewide elective office, both state legislative chambers, both U.S. Senate seats (including Allen ousting Robb after two terms) and eight of the state’s 11 U.S. House seats — on top of delivering Virginia for George W. Bush in the 2000 presidential race.

We can’t know the political landscape until after the Nov. 3 election, but with a Trump loss, the parallels would be striking. Biden’s honeymoon, particularly if Democrats secure House and Senate majorities and jam through an ambitious agenda, would be history by this time next year. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and his allied Democratic legislative majorities could also easily wear out their welcome, particularly if generational or gender divides take root, or if ideological fissures emerge between moderates and progressives ahead of the primary, creating irreconcilable resentments.

That could set the table well for Cox or Riggleman. Cox is a retired schoolteacher of modest means, but he knows how to raise money and can fashion his own narrative as a soft-spoken but unflinching conservative with deep roots in public policy. Riggleman is a self-made businessman with a libertarian streak who owns a successful distillery and could appeal to the pro-business wing of the GOP.

That’s more than George Allen and the GOP had to work with 27 years ago.