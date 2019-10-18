To a non-collector, the guns, although rare and valuable, tend to blend together pretty quickly. The bulk of the museum, however, purports to tell our nation’s story through a series of galleries, arranged chronologically and labeled “The Road to American Liberty,” “The Prospering New Republic” and “Ever Vigilant.” The exhibits, minimally explained, are intended to show how firearms were used during our nation’s history to secure freedom and independence and how they have been used since to protect and maintain that freedom.

Despite the endlessly repeated equation of guns with liberty, history inexorably exerts its pull. One weapon of particular interest to the guide on my recent tour was a ceremonial Colt pistol, manufactured for President John F. Kennedy and decorated with the presidential seal and the serial number PT-109, the number of Kennedy’s PT boat. The guide did not mention, however, that, as the curator’s notes reveal, “the president’s untimely death in November 1963 prevented this hand-gun from being presented.” To many visitors interested more in history than in guns as artifacts, the Colt pistol seemed dangerously evocative of a weapon not mentioned in the museum: the Italian bolt-action rifle and scope purchased by Lee Harvey Oswald for $19.95 in response to an advertisement in American Rifleman, the official publication of the NRA. On Nov. 22, 1963, Oswald used that weapon to assassinate Kennedy.

The museum also displays, in yet another instance of astonishing lack of self-awareness and historical tone-deafness, another ceremonial Colt pistol, this one given to President Abraham Lincoln by his Cabinet. While taking time to describe the Lincoln pistol, the guide did not mention the derringer used by John Wilkes Booth to assassinate Lincoln, a weapon now displayed in the Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site administered by the National Park Service. That weapon and the bloodstained pillow from Lincoln’s deathbed tell us more about the complicated relationship between guns and liberty in our nation than all those displayed in the NRA museum.

Other exhibits display a similar myopia and selective memory in their treatment of U.S. history. The museum references, in its gallery labeled “A Nation Asunder,” the “War Between the States,” an aging Southern euphemism for the Civil War. The exhibit highlights South Carolina’s protestation that the war was righteous because states need to defend the “powers granted to them by the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution” to secure “a free and sovereign government.” Slavery goes unmentioned. A prominent photograph of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, as the colonel then commanding the 1st Mississippi volunteers, might strike a particularly jarring note for many local visitors. Arlington County only recently managed, after years of opposition by Republican majorities in Richmond, to remove Davis’s name from one of the county’s major highways.

A massive display holding various models of modern assault rifles — “America’s Rifle” — as captioned by the curators, exerts a powerful effect on the viewer and reinforces the museum’s depiction of their owners as the true descendants of the Founding Fathers, modern Minutemen. That exhibit, too, seems particularly graceless in light of the weapon’s frequent use in mass shootings today. The NRA’s museum however, proudly proclaims the weapon to be the “most popular rifle pattern in America,” and the organization continues to oppose all state and federal legislation seeking to curb its use. According to our guide, however, another weapon is even more popular with museum-goers — the Smith & Wesson .44-caliber police revolver used by Clint Eastwood in the film “Dirty Harry.” Both guns bolster the museum’s narrative that weapons are essential to secure individual agency where institutions fail, when the social contract is torn and only weapons can make the playing field equal.

The ahistoric treatment of wars, the lauding of guns as exemplars of freedom and the enshrining of guns into popular mass culture myths of manhood and rugged individualism were grating and, after a bit, wearisome. But they were hardly surprising in an NRA museum. But then I came to a gallery dubbed “For the Fun of It” with a diorama labeled “A Child’s Room” — a lovingly curated exhibit of a young boy’s bedroom circa 1952. Within a softly lit, sepia-toned bedroom decorated with cowboy-themed flooring, wallpaper and bedspread were scattered toys of my generation: a Slinky, a record player with 45s, paint-by-numbers sets, a Viewmaster and slides, a couple of Hardy Boys books, Davy Crockett’s coonskin cap. But the bedroom is also littered with a dozen or more weapons, from shotguns to single-shot rifles to air rifles and cap guns. The room traps in amber the NRA’s worldview: Guns are the birthrights of Americans, markers of masculinity and as ordinary, appropriate and commonplace for children as Lincoln Logs and Erector Sets.

But children and guns are not so easily paired now, if they ever were. Not in the wake of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., where, in the bathroom in Lauren Rousseau’s classroom, 15 first-graders, hiding and huddling from their assailant, were slaughtered. Or the library at Columbine, where 10 students were shot dead. Or any Virginia classroom, where students now shelter during the quarterly active shooter drills required by state law.

After Newtown and Parkland and Columbine and Virginia Tech, the diorama cannot be characterized as merely tasteless and tone-deaf and willfully blind; it’s grotesque and shameless. Like a tableau of lost innocence staged in an abattoir; it furthers the NRA’s central myth: That the answer to gun violence is more guns. It also reveals the NRA’s central strategy for achieving more universal gun ownership: Normalize and promote firearms through a toxic and counterfactual combination of fearmongering, sentimentalities and manipulation of history.

