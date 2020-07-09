As with many organizations, our engineers and project teams have made use of teleconferences and virtual staff meetings. And our crews have taken advantage of fewer vehicles on the highways and interstates to make significant progress on key projects statewide. We’re proud of the role state roadways have played in providing a vital link in the supply chain so that stores, hospitals, pharmacies and others receive the supplies they needed.

In Montgomery County, the new $124 million Watkins Mill interchange at Interstate 270 was completed six months ahead of schedule and opened last month — literally to cheers from motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Because of covid-19 restrictions, we took our ribbon-cutting event online to share the news.

To keep the public informed, we created video overviews for projects such as U.S. 1 in College Park and Route 212A in Beltsville, allowing us to engage the community without holding large public meetings that would have been impossible under covid-19 restrictions.

There have been other milestones over the past four months, too. Crews working on the I-95/I-495 (Capital Beltway) over Suitland Road project in Prince George’s County took advantage of lower traffic volume to close extra lanes on I-495 during the day. Such work had initially been limited to nights, but the daytime closures helped us gain precious time and make significant progress.

A bridge-painting project that included 11 bridges in Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Caroline counties was completed seven months ahead of schedule. That extra time allowed the contractor to move on to the next project ahead of schedule.

Some other projects completed during the covid-19 emergency involve deployment of new pedestrian safety technology. A new signal and configuration in Rockville, where the Matthew Henson Trail crosses Veirs Mill Road, features our first pedestrian signal equipped with both a call button and sensors that alert drivers to slow down.

In Annapolis, a special beacon was activated in front of the new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library on West Street — the first signal of its kind in Anne Arundel County. This mid-block pedestrian signal and the associated crosswalk, median and ramps will greatly improve pedestrian access and safety for the surrounding neighborhoods.

Across Maryland, every roads district took advantage of additional time on the roadway to pull ahead of schedule while practicing safe distancing and other health precautions on job sites. Where possible, we provided protective equipment, obtained sanitizer from local distilleries and did everything we could to keep our personnel and contractors safe.

Of course, because these achievements took place during the covid-19 emergency, there were no crowds to celebrate our dedicated teams. That’s okay. We’re just excited that people will soon be using these improved roadways and features during Maryland’s recovery and beyond.

Crashes and emergencies still occur during a pandemic, and our Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, or Chart, has remained on duty around the clock. Chart personnel assist tens of thousands of motorists and patrol 2.4 million roadway miles each year, responding to approximately 32,000 incidents. That means that every eight minutes, one of these dedicated workers is helping someone out on the road. Our Chart workers are credited with applying a lifesaving tourniquet to a motorist injured in a crash and using CPR to resuscitate a baby in a recent incident. We also experienced the tragedy of a contractor being fatally struck in a work zone, and ask that drivers be vigilant slowing down for roadside operations.

The bottom line is that during the covid-19 pandemic, our focus has never shifted from Maryland citizens, our customers and our employees. We are responsible for Maryland’s roadways and keeping them open and accessible for everyone.

That won’t change, even during a global health crisis.