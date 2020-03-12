Grosso’s bill, the District of Columbia Public Schools Family and School Community Fundraising Equity Act of 2019, would siphon a 10 percent “equity fee” from each dollar over $10,000 (monetary or in-kind) that a PTO spends each year. The money would be deposited in an “equity fund” administered — and redistributed — by D.C. Public Schools. Grosso would prohibit PTOs from hiring instructional or support staff to supplement their schools and from requesting of school parents a specific donation amount.

Grosso claims these measures are necessary to “address and level inequitable academic experiences and outcomes for DCPS students that PTOs can exacerbate.” In support, he cites a Center for American Progress study that claims the PTO at Janney Elementary School raised nearly $1.4 million in the 2013-2014 school year, while PTOs at other District elementary schools raised nothing. The author of the report criticizes “a system where kids from higher-income families get more of the pie.”

Were this actually the case, Grosso would be rightly outraged. The reality is quite different. According to data collected by Code for DC, Janney has the third-lowest level of per-pupil funding among District elementary schools — slightly more than $10,000 per student for the 2019-2020 school year, when accounting for all available funds. By contrast, C.W. Harris Elementary School in Ward 7 receives nearly $20,000 per student when accounting for enrollment-based funding from the District, federal “title” funds for at-risk students and other sources of financial support.

This example isn’t anecdotal. A District-wide analysis prepared by Advisory Neighborhood Commission 3D finds a generally positive relationship between a school’s percentage of at-risk students and its total level of per-pupil funding. (To be clear, this is as it should be.) Some schools receive a less generous allocation of enrollment-based funds, supplemented by other DCPS and federal funding sources; other schools receive generous allocations across all funding sources. But another group of schools — including Janney and Lafayette Elementary Schools — remains at the bottom of total per-pupil funding.

In this environment, PTOs have heroically filled in funding gaps that aren’t covered by DCPS.

At Janney, where my daughter is enrolled, the PTO’s annual budget helps cover the cost of teaching staff, classroom supplies and custodial equipment, textbooks, facility repairs, and even field trip fees for families that can’t afford them. The PTOs at other schools play a similar role: The ANC analysis referenced earlier collects numerous examples of PTO-funded projects, including a $37,000 retaining wall at Horace Mann Elementary, $6,800 to modernize science equipment at Wilson High School, and $57,000 for social and emotional support programs at Brent Elementary School. At Ross Elementary School, where nearly one-fifth of the student body is an “English language learner,” the PTO supports the salary of a full-time Spanish teacher.

Grosso’s citation of the Janney PTO’s $1.4 million haul is intended to appeal to residents’ sense of equity and fairness, but even this figure is misleading. A Post story regarding that headline finding now includes a lengthy editor’s note where the report’s authors “clarified” that roughly two-thirds of the PTO’s revenue came from fees that parents paid for after-school services — not from parent donations. (Today, these after-school services are provided by a separate nonprofit organization, Janney Plus.) Janney’s PTO estimates that it spends $785 per student each year; adding this modest figure to Janney’s current per-pupil funding still leaves the school near the very bottom of the pack.

Though I don’t question Grosso’s intentions, his proposal is unusually mean-spirited in its approach. If enacted, the bill would prohibit these nonprofit organizations from providing needed help to DCPS schools unless they complied with the various fees and restrictions. Grosso’s proposal could put a swift end to the good work of the District’s PTOs — potentially depressing fundraising from parents who don’t want to see their dollars redirected to the DCPS bureaucracy, and eliminating the organizations’ ability to help schools through supplemental staff.

I don’t know the solution to level the academic outcomes across DCPS schools. I do know that hindering the good work of PTOs won’t help achieve this goal and will in fact hurt many schools, educators and children across the District.

The wirter lives in the District, where his daughter attends Janney Elememtary School.