Could there be a more fitting holiday for this moment in time? With its emphasis on happiness, health and good fortune, Lunar New Year offers timely lessons in this “year of the pandemic.” And, after all, who could possibly object to eating longevity noodles?

While it is most often associated with China, Lunar New Year is also widely celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam and other countries with significant Chinese populations. In D.C., the annual Chinatown celebration, with its dragon dances and massive parade, has been one of the city’s signature events for more than 50 years.

In the absence of this year’s parade and other in-person events, we at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art are adjusting our expectations and approach — as we’ve all been doing in so many ways. For instance, instead of welcoming visitors this year into our galleries, which remain temporarily closed, our museum is holding a series of virtual new year programs. Instead of hosting large gatherings of friends and multiple generations of families, Asian restaurants are focusing on takeout. However you choose to celebrate, Lunar New Year provides a window into diverse traditions around the globe that make the holiday a powerful antidote against the demoralization we all sometimes feel because of the pandemic.

As with all the best holidays, food is an important aspect of Lunar New Year, which revolves around the preparation of symbolic dishes that are eaten to bring good fortune. Who doesn’t need a little good luck these days? One millennial staff member might be far from her family in Asia, but she honors them by wearing red for good luck and following her grandmother’s recipe for radish cake. This year, she will have to settle for a call with her grandmother. Next year, like so many of us, she hopes for a hug.

Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, reminds us how light from a lantern offers the promise of better times ahead. D.C.-based artist Khánh Lê recalls his childhood in a village outside of Saigon where he and cousins carried paper lanterns suspended on sticks through the Vietnamese countryside. Back home, lanterns were lit and incense burned in memory of the ancestors. For Lê, who lost his father in April, this year’s holiday takes on special meaning. Not only is he mourning the loss of a parent, but also he will welcome his first child this spring — a reminder of the light at the end of the tunnel. For others, that light might be the promise of getting vaccinated.

Many of us see this year’s holiday as an opportunity to reflect on the many lives lost to illness. We also lament how the coronavirus has fueled anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. A Korean member of our staff, wearing a mask out of prudent caution for her health and the health of those around her, was taunted by a passerby. Acts of physical violence have taken place as well. In the spirit of the holiday, I urge members of our community to choose acceptance and inclusivity over scapegoating and racism. In the face of growing intolerance, I see the mission of our museum — to introduce audiences to the arts and cultures of Asia — as more urgent than ever.

This year, we celebrate the Year of the Ox separately but together. Next year, may we return to the museums, restaurants and families we miss so much, to celebrate in good health and good fortune.