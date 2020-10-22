Surprisingly, I observed all of this activity even on days when the waterways looked and smelled like a cesspool. People seemed unaware that the rivers and creeks were full of raw sewage. Approached with that information, they were incredulous.

AD

AD

It was an unusually massive downpour over a short period of time, but overflows are not rare events. Short, high-intensity storms are becoming more prevalent because of climate change, and overflows happen dozens of times each year from up to four dozen locations. In a combined sewer, wastewater and rainwater go through the same pipe to get to the treatment plant, and the sheer volume can overwhelm the system. Last month, the excess led to sewage all over town.

Volunteers have found dangerous levels of E. coli in local waterways. Yet the city has no plans for formal testing of contaminants in sewer overflows, even though people could easily come in contact.

AD

AD

D.C. is planning sewage testing at the treatment plant to gauge the city’s novel coronavirus outbreak, but they will not test how much coronavirus RNA is in those discharges that never reach the plant. It is not known whether discharges are spreading or can spread the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is limited data on virus spread from wastewater, and no reports of virus transmission from wastewater have been documented. Nevertheless, it recommends staying out of floodwater to prevent illnesses from other contaminants, and D.C. Water recommends that anyone with sewage in their house stay away and hire a professional to remove it. They know it’s toxic.

Given that D.C. residents will continue to endure sewage in the waterways and possibly their homes, the least the government can do is provide warnings that are loud and clear. The Environmental Protection Agency requires warning lights when the discharges are occurring, but “these lights are often not functioning and the public has almost no awareness of them,” Musegaas says. He’s right. It’s easy to find people fishing in proximity to discharge points. In addition, sewage discharge can hang around the area for days, so the public must be warned for the duration. Warning signs are posted, but during and after the September overflows, people with kids, dogs, fishing rods, skateboards and kayaks passed by, never stopping to read them.

To reduce inundation, residents in the third of the city with a combined wastewater system can help by planting trees to absorb rainwater, reporting any problems to D.C. Water, and refraining from bathing or washing dishes or clothes or flushing the toilet while it’s raining. Also, don’t flush “flushable” wipes; they clog the system. For those in flood-prone neighborhoods, protect your home with a backwater valve. D.C. Water is now offering to pay up to $6,000 to cover it.

AD

AD

Especially in a pandemic when other ways to recreate are off limits, residents have rightly enjoyed the area’s rivers and creeks, but the public needs more information. The city should test and provide daily reports on contamination, as public beaches do. Perhaps D.C. Water’s emergency text alerts could include news about overflows, or at least erect better signage. Boathouses and businesses along the rivers ought to alert boaters.

Residents deserve to know if recreating on the water — believed to boost physical and mental health — could actually be a health hazard.