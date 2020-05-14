This shutdown has severely hampered direct instruction and for predictable reasons. Many students have limited Internet access at home — or no access at all. Other students don’t have their own laptops or have to share one device with multiple family members. We had “opportunity” gaps — between rich and poor students, between white students and students of color — long before the coronavirus. The pandemic is driving those gaps wider.

In early April, while briefing state lawmakers, Maryland’s state superintendent of schools painted a rosier (some might say out-of-touch) picture. “A majority of school systems,” she noted, “are doing a very good job of distance learning.”

But that learning has been limited, even in schools with predominantly middle-class enrollments. Teachers have indeed been working hard, mostly assigning readings and written responses, then collecting the assignments and providing feedback. These exchanges, as useful as they might be, only faintly resemble the direct instruction that students would be receiving in a normal school situation.

We need a better game plan for distance learning, especially because we still don’t know when schools, now closed through this school year, will reopen. We need to expand access and better prepare teachers. Superintendents and school boards across the state have, by necessity, already begun grappling with these challenges.

But at some point, we will contain the coronavirus well enough to reopen schools. What then?

This crisis might just be the perfect time to think outside of education’s proverbial box. We have an opportunity for a broad discussion about fundamentally reforming our school calendar. Long summer breaks might have made sense when most kids lived on farms. These long breaks from learning make little sense now.

Researchers have been documenting summer learning loss for years. One particularly dramatic study has shown a 20 percent loss in school-year gains in reading skills and a 27 percent loss in math in the summer after third grade. By the end of the summer after seventh grade, the same study shows, students suffer a 36 percent loss in reading and a 50 percent decline in math. Virtually all studies show that the summer learning loss gets worse in the later grades, especially for math.

More disturbing: Studies show the level of summer learning loss closely tracks economic status. The lower a family’s wealth, the more severe the learning impact of the long summer break.

Long summer breaks dig many of our students into a deep learning hole. Couple that traditional summer learning loss with the 12 weeks of our coronavirus break, and we can only guess at how much learning our students stand to lose this year.

Our state superintendent has announced that this year will count and students will move to the next grade. That makes sense, given the unprecedented conditions we’re facing. But let’s not try to fool ourselves. Our students will have suffered a substantial loss to their knowledge base by the time September rolls around. We cannot simply ignore what has transpired and continue on regular school calendar autopilot. We need to consider alternatives. Why not, for instance, begin schools sooner than normal, say early August, if public health officials deem that safe? If that doesn’t appear prudent, why not plan to use some of summer 2021 to catch up?

The more basic question: Why not start a discussion on changing our agrarian-based school schedule, with its two-and-a-half-month summer break, to a more balanced schedule with shorter breaks spread throughout the year?

We need a focused, statewide conversation on the many possible approaches to implementing a year-round school calendar. No one right way to year-round schooling exists. But let’s not put off this conversation. Let’s seize the time now — before our school calendar status quo freezes in place for still another generation. I think Marylanders — educators, parents and public officials alike — would be eager to have this calendar conversation. We have so many energizing options before us.

We could, as one example, move to four calendar quarters of nine to 10 weeks each. Nine weeks would maintain the traditional 180 days of school. Ten would expand the calendar to 200 days. Alternating would bring us to 190.

To accommodate this, we could schedule a summer break of five weeks (rather than the traditional 10 to 11 weeks) coupled with three seasonal breaks lasting two to three weeks. During the three seasonal breaks, our schools could host enriching “learning camps” for kids. These camps could become valuable options for parents with limited resources who need care and supervision for their kids during the school time off.

These camps would use school facilities and hire teachers who want to earn additional money. The activities could center on everything from fun science experiments and theater to art and remediation.

Sharing new ideas among education thought-leaders within local jurisdictions and across the state would surely generate many more creative solutions. We’ll need all those ideas. If this virus has taught us nothing else, we know now we cannot simply rely on old formulas.

In March, the legislature voted to move forward on a major education reform, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future that emerged out of the blue-ribbon Kirwan Commission. While the governor vetoed the bill this month, and a legislative override remains a strong possibility, that panel tapped the wisdom and imagination of Marylanders throughout the state and came up with some exciting ideas for building world-class schools in our state.

Now, just as we stand poised to implement those ideas, the coronavirus has dealt us a serious learning setback. Our educational landscape has changed. Let’s take this moment to explore innovative new approaches to helping our students in the same collaborative spirit that forged the Kirwan recommendations. Out of this pandemic tragedy can come some lasting good.

