In Virginia, a bill sponsored by state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) to ban all campaign contributions from public service corporations was a step in the right direction. But the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee killed his bill. This is shameful. The failure of this proposal in the Virginia Senate demonstrates the power that special interest money still has in Virginia politics. We must urge delegates to vote for the companion bill on the House side. Contributions from public service corporations regulated by the General Assembly corrupt the legislative process and undermine the public trust.

We must demand far better from our elected leadership in terms of ethics, transparency and campaign contributions. Virginia has lax ethics laws regarding political contributions, but our local jurisdictions have an important role to play.

I served as mayor of Alexandria from 2016 through 2018. I made ethics reform a pillar of my campaign and began my mayoral term with a detailed ethics reform proposal.

My policy as a candidate and as an elected official was not to knowingly accept donations from those bringing business before the council. I returned thousands of dollars of such contributions in my six years on the council, first as vice mayor and then as mayor.

These contributions are an affront to the integrity of the political process and should not be allowed. Among other things, I proposed that we should establish an ethics commission to give stronger ethics guidance to elected officials and adopt a code of conduct and ethics pledge. Despite initial opposition, we adopted some aspects of my ethics initiative, including an ethics pledge. But much of my initiative was watered down. I favored requiring full disclosure of any ownership interest in all matters before council, and though my proposal made progress, we only reduced the disclosure of ownership requirement from 10 percent to 3 percent. Language was also added to my proposal to make clear that the code of conduct and ethics pledge are “aspirational, not legal,” so council members are not legally bound by either, thereby weakening its impact. The ethics commission was also stripped from my proposal as being unnecessary. I believed then, as I do now, that situations would arise where we would need an ethics commission to advise about conflicts of interest.

Within months after I left office, such a situation occurred. A resident had been renovating a large, historic property in Old Town that was once owned by Justice Hugo Black, who had placed an easement on the property to ensure protection of it in perpetuity. The resident sought permission to make changes to the property. Historic preservation groups banded together to protect the easement and the property. At the council hearing, Mayor Justin Wilson disclosed that he had accepted a $1,000 campaign contribution from the property’s owner but stated that he did not see any legal conflict of interest, so he would not recuse and would be participating in the council discussion and voting. The mayor advocated for the changes the owner proposed and voted in favor of the changes. An ethics commission would have helped clarify this conflict of interest. Once it was known that the donor would have business before the council, the ethical protocol would have been for the elected official to disclose and recuse. An action may be legal under Virginia’s lax ethics laws, but that does not mean it is honorable or ethical. Absent legislation, we should expect our elected officials to voluntarily hold themselves to a higher ethical standard so that policy decisions aren’t influenced by monetary contributions.

Wherever there are people who cherish democracy, who uphold the rule of law, who wish to respect the spirit of the law and who wish for the people’s business to be handled honorably, there must be a legally binding and higher ethical standard.

We the people must demand far better and right this wrong or we will continue to have ethics violations. This is doable. Generations to come will thank us. Our region should be a national leader in ethics.