Alexandra M. Lord is a longtime D.C. resident.

We had just come back from a trip; jet-lagged, I had turned off the light to go to sleep when I heard a series of sharp pops. My husband, who was downstairs, immediately called out, “Stay away from the windows!”

Within minutes, the police had arrived and we discovered that an 18-year-old man had been shot and killed at the edge of our lawn. Syringes and a plastic bag spilled out around him.

Two years later, the murder remains unsolved.

It is hard to walk past that part of the street and not think about what happened there.

But it is even harder to walk by the open-air drug market just two blocks from our house. As with most of our neighbors, I routinely walk several blocks out of my way to avoid that corner.

Just a month before the shooting that left a young man dead at the edge of our lawn, a young woman driving through the neighborhood was shot and killed in her car a block from the drug market. Her promising future, as a student recently accepted to college, was lost in an instant.

Before that, there were multiple other shootings, including that of a young, pregnant woman who was en route to a convenience store when she was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. Her infant twins died. Recently, on Memorial Day, shooters parked their car in front of our neighbor’s house before donning masks and running to initiate a gun battle at the corner.

We feel under siege and we see no change. In fact, the situation has worsened in the past few years.

Obviously, there are many factors that cause this kind of violence.

But as we meet with the police, our neighbors, our D.C. Council member and city representatives, I can’t help but think about the people who shape this environment but who never come to our neighborhood.

Where are those who pushed to loosen D.C.’s gun regulations in bill after bill in Congress, seeking to have even more guns in the District? And where are the members of Congress who denied the will of D.C. voters by prohibiting the legal sale of marijuana?

The city’s odd legislative limbo — in which people can possess marijuana in the District but cannot sell it — means that the illegal drug trade with all of its violence has flourished in our leafy Brookland neighborhood. And it is marijuana that is the drug of choice at our neighborhood drug market.

If we are to judge by the license plates of the cars stopping to buy drugs, people from Maryland and Virginia are the best customers of our resident drug market.

Yet congressional representatives from Maryland such as Andy Harris (R) rail against the District’s attempts to legalize the sale of marijuana, an act that could, as D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has said, help drive out the “illegal market, which we know can promote violence in our communities.”

Prohibition provides an obvious lesson here. Criminalizing the sale of alcohol did little to prevent its sale. But legalizing it allowed the government to regulate and control its sales — and to stem the violence.

Why can’t we take a similar approach to marijuana?

The District’s leaders, who know the city well, are calling for legalizing the sale of marijuana.

Yet I worry that members of Congress will again subvert the will of District residents. After all, criminalizing the sale of marijuana in the District plays well in these members’ home districts — even when the residents of those same districts flock to our neighborhood drug market.

I have no representation in Congress, so I know I can’t sway the votes of those who may decide the fate of marijuana in the District.

But I’m happy to welcome them to our next meeting about the drug violence in our neighborhood.

However, they will have to walk by the drug corner to get to the meeting.